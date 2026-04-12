Anthony Gill News: Cleared to play vs. Cleveland
Gill (back/head) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Gill was initially listed as questionable due to a back contusion and headache, but he has been given the green light to play in Sunday's regular-season finale. He has started in each of the Wizards' last five games, and over that span he has averaged 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 30.6 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Gill See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 75 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 538 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 241 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2249 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1952 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Gill See More