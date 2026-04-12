Anthony Gill News: Cleared to play vs. Cleveland

Gill (back/head) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Gill was initially listed as questionable due to a back contusion and headache, but he has been given the green light to play in Sunday's regular-season finale. He has started in each of the Wizards' last five games, and over that span he has averaged 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 30.6 minutes per contest.