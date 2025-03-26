Anthony Gill News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Gill (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.

Gill popped up on Tuesday's injury report due to left hip soreness, but the issue isn't severe enough for him to miss Wednesday's contest. Gill did not play against the Raptors on Monday, but he played in the Wizards' four prior games and averaged 7.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 19.8 minutes per game over that span.