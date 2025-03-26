Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Gill headshot

Anthony Gill News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 3:58pm

Gill (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.

Gill popped up on Tuesday's injury report due to left hip soreness, but the issue isn't severe enough for him to miss Wednesday's contest. Gill did not play against the Raptors on Monday, but he played in the Wizards' four prior games and averaged 7.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 19.8 minutes per game over that span.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now