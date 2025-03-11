Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Gill headshot

Anthony Gill News: Fails to score in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Gill finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists over two minutes during Tuesday's 123-103 loss to Detroit.

Gill logged just two minutes during garbage time, failing to score for the fourth time in his past eight appearances. Despite the Wizards openly giving up this season, Gill does not appear to be a priority for them moving forward. In 40 games played, he is averaging just 1.9 points in 5.8 minutes.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
