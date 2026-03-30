Anthony Gill News: Good to go Monday
Gill (ankle) will play Monday against the Lakers.
Gill will suit up Monday after initially being added to the injury report as questionable with right ankle soreness. He's averaging 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals over his last five showings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Gill See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 525 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 228 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2236 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1939 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 21129 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Gill See More