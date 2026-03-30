Anthony Gill headshot

Anthony Gill News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 6:32pm

Gill (ankle) will play Monday against the Lakers.

Gill will suit up Monday after initially being added to the injury report as questionable with right ankle soreness. He's averaging 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals over his last five showings.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
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