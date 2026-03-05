Anthony Gill headshot

Anthony Gill News: Green light to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Gill (illness) is available for Thursday's game against Utah.

Gill missed the Wizards' last two games while battling through an illness, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to return for Thursday's contest. He has averaged 9.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.8 blocks over 28.0 minutes per game in six outings (one start) since the All-Star break.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
