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Anthony Gill News: Limited by foul trouble

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Gill closed with two points (1-2 FG), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal in 16 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 130-117 loss to the Pistons.

Gill missed out on a great opportunity, picking up three fouls in the first seven minutes, basically putting an end to any chance he had of delivering meaningful production. With Alex Sarr sidelined due to injury maintenance, it was Gill who was inserted into the starting lineup. Assuming Sarr returns for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Gill will likely return to some sort of a bench role.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
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