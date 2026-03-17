Anthony Gill News: Limited by foul trouble
Gill closed with two points (1-2 FG), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal in 16 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 130-117 loss to the Pistons.
Gill missed out on a great opportunity, picking up three fouls in the first seven minutes, basically putting an end to any chance he had of delivering meaningful production. With Alex Sarr sidelined due to injury maintenance, it was Gill who was inserted into the starting lineup. Assuming Sarr returns for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Gill will likely return to some sort of a bench role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Gill See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 512 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 215 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2223 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1926 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 21116 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Gill See More