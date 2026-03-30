Anthony Gill News: Logs 31 minutes in loss

Gill amassed eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 123-88 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Gill continues to play solid workloads for the Wizards, making him an option for deep-league fantasy managers. Over his last eight games, he's averaging 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks on 63.3 percent shooting in 25.3 minutes per contest.