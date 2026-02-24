Anthony Gill headshot

Anthony Gill News: Moves to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Gill will come off the bench Tuesday against the Hawks.

This is an expected move with Tristan Vukcevic back in the lineup. Gill's usage rate is typically too low to consider in most fantasy formats.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
