Anthony Gill News: Plays well in loss
Gill closed Sunday's 121-115 loss to the Nets with 17 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 41 minutes.
Gill put together a solid showing for the Wizards with several key players sidelined. He's trending up over his last seven games with 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.6 steals in 30.2 minutes per contest while shooting 73.1 percent from the field.
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