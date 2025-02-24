Anthony Gill News: Receives seven minutes Sunday

Gill (ankle) registered three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in seven minutes Sunday in the Wizards' 110-90 loss to the Magic.

Gill was sidelined for three straight games with a sprained right ankle before being cleared in advance of Friday's contest versus the Bucks. He didn't crack the rotation in the Wizards' three-point loss to Milwaukee, but the absences of Khris Middleton (ankles) and Marcus Smart (finger) on Sunday allowed Gill to pick up some minutes. Both Middleton and Smart have been cleared to play Monday against the Nets, so Gill will likely find himself back outside of the rotation.