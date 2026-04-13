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Anthony Gill News: Scores 14 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 11:48am

Gill logged 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 130-117 loss to the Cavaliers.

After barely seeing the floor to open the season, Gill later became a key role player for the Wizards once the team started to dial back its regulars. Over his last 27 games of the campaign, Gill emerged as a deep-league fantasy asset with averages of 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 three-pointers in 26.9 minutes per contest.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
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