Anthony Gill News: Sees big workload in loss

Gill closed Monday's 125-117 loss to the Warriors with four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes.

With Alex Sarr (toe) out Monday, Sarr saw a major workload in the loss. Gill's upside remains very low, however, making him a lukewarm streaming option Tuesday against Detroit, even with several players sitting out for Washington.