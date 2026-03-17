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Anthony Gill News: Sees big workload in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 11:17am

Gill closed Monday's 125-117 loss to the Warriors with four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes.

With Alex Sarr (toe) out Monday, Sarr saw a major workload in the loss. Gill's upside remains very low, however, making him a lukewarm streaming option Tuesday against Detroit, even with several players sitting out for Washington.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
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