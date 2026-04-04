Anthony Gill News: Starting against Heat

Gill will start in Saturday's game against Miami.

With Tristan Vukcevic (knee) ruled out, Gill will make his first start since the 130-117 loss to the Pistons on March 17. In two starts this season, the 33-year-old has averaged 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 23.5 minutes of action.