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Anthony Gill News: Starting against Heat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 11:37am

Gill will start in Saturday's game against Miami.

With Tristan Vukcevic (knee) ruled out, Gill will make his first start since the 130-117 loss to the Pistons on March 17. In two starts this season, the 33-year-old has averaged 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 23.5 minutes of action.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
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