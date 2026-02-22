Anthony Gill headshot

Anthony Gill News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 2:41pm

Gill will start Sunday versus the Hornets.

This will be Gill's first start of the season and he'll be joined in the first unit by Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George. Gill could be looking at major minutes Sunday as the tallest player available to man the five-spot, so he's on the radar in daily fantasy leagues.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Gill See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Gill See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
93 days ago
Southeast Division NBA Preview: Magic, Heat, Hawks Aim for 2025-26 Dominance
NBA
Southeast Division NBA Preview: Magic, Heat, Hawks Aim for 2025-26 Dominance
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
198 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 14 - Main Slate
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 14 - Main Slate
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 14, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 12, 2024