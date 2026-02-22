Anthony Gill News: Starting Sunday
Gill will start Sunday versus the Hornets.
This will be Gill's first start of the season and he'll be joined in the first unit by Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George. Gill could be looking at major minutes Sunday as the tallest player available to man the five-spot, so he's on the radar in daily fantasy leagues.
