Anthony Gill News: Starting Tuesday
Gill will start Tuesday's game against Detroit.
With Alex Sarr (toe) and Julian Reese (two-way) unavailable, Gill will get the starting nod Tuesday. During his lone start this season in a loss to Charlotte on Feb. 22, the 33-year-old posted eight points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Gill See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 512 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 215 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2223 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1926 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 21116 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Gill See More