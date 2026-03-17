Anthony Gill headshot

Anthony Gill News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Gill will start Tuesday's game against Detroit.

With Alex Sarr (toe) and Julian Reese (two-way) unavailable, Gill will get the starting nod Tuesday. During his lone start this season in a loss to Charlotte on Feb. 22, the 33-year-old posted eight points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
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