Anthony Gill headshot

Anthony Gill News: Suiting up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 11:35am

Gill (back) will play Friday against the Heat.

Gill will play through his injury for the second leg of this back-to-back set. On Thursday against the Bulls, he produced 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
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