Anthony Gill News: Suiting up Friday
Gill (back) will play Friday against the Heat.
Gill will play through his injury for the second leg of this back-to-back set. On Thursday against the Bulls, he produced 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.
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