Anthony Gill News: Ties season scoring high

Gill posted 13 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 132-111 loss to the Thunder.

The 13 points tied his season high, a mark he reached Feb. 19 against the Pacers. Gill hadn't topped six points in any of his prior six games, however, and the 33-year-old forward's role and usage in the Wizards' rotation isn't likely to become more consistent any time soon. Through nine games (one start) in March, Gill is averaging just 5.6 points, 3.4 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.3 combined steals and blocks in 22.3 minutes.