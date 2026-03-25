Anthony Pritchard Injury: Inactive due to back issue

Pritchard missed Tuesday's 120-105 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers after picking up a lower back injury.

Pritchard is questionable for the final couple of regular-season matchups as his recovery timeline remains unclear. Therefore, there may not be many more chances for him to produce in this campaign if he's battling a considerable injury. The young guard has moved between starting and bench roles, averaging 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 32.0 minutes per game. Nikola Topic and Bryce Thompson are likely to gain playing time in Pritchard's absence.