Anthony Pritchard News: Plays 11 minutes against Iowa

Pritchard (back) logged zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists and one rebound across 11 minutes in Saturday's 132-117 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Pritchard has left his injury behind and could push for longer outings in the future, although that will likely happen next season after the Blue ended their participation in the 2025-26 competition. Despite some inconsistency throughout the campaign, he finished second on the squad with an average of 6.1 assists per game, and he had produced double-digit scoring tallies in 10 straight contests before suffering his recent injury.