Antoine Davis News: Catches fire from downtown

Davis finished with 33 points (12-17 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes Sunday in the G League Stockton Kings' 125-106 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Davis ended the night as his team's leading scorer and shot an eye-popping 64.3 percent from beyond the arc. This marks the first time he's reached the 30-point threshold through six games this season, and he also set a new season high with nine made triples.