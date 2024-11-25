Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Antoine Davis headshot

Antoine Davis News: Leading scorer off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Davis played 28 minutes Sunday during Stockton's 116-98 win over South Bay and compiled 27 points (9-14 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and an assist.

Davis had his best outing of the new campaign Sunday, leading the team in points scored despite coming off the bench, in addition to shooting an efficient 72.7 percent from behind the arc. The 26-year-old also recorded new season highs in points, three-pointers made and rebounds.

Antoine Davis
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now