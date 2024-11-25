Antoine Davis News: Leading scorer off bench

Davis played 28 minutes Sunday during Stockton's 116-98 win over South Bay and compiled 27 points (9-14 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and an assist.

Davis had his best outing of the new campaign Sunday, leading the team in points scored despite coming off the bench, in addition to shooting an efficient 72.7 percent from behind the arc. The 26-year-old also recorded new season highs in points, three-pointers made and rebounds.