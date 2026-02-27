Antoine Davis News: Solid effort in win

Davis produced 25 points (7-12 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes of Wednesday's 131-118 G League win over the Iowa Wolves.

This was an outlier performance from Davis and a huge step in the right direction. Across nine appearances this season, Davis has averaged 7.3 points, 1.6 assists, 1.2 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers.