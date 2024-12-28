Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anton Watson headshot

Anton Watson Injury: Sits Friday with adductor strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 9:23am

Watson was ruled out ahead of Friday's 142-105 win over the Pacers due to a left adductor strain.

The rookie second-round pick out of Gonzaga is on a two-way deal with the Celtics and has yet to make his NBA debut, so his absence Friday had no effect on head coach Joe Mazzulla's rotation. Once healthy, Watson will presumably link back up with the G League's Maine Celtics.

Anton Watson
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now