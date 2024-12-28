Anton Watson Injury: Sits Friday with adductor strain
Watson was ruled out ahead of Friday's 142-105 win over the Pacers due to a left adductor strain.
The rookie second-round pick out of Gonzaga is on a two-way deal with the Celtics and has yet to make his NBA debut, so his absence Friday had no effect on head coach Joe Mazzulla's rotation. Once healthy, Watson will presumably link back up with the G League's Maine Celtics.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now