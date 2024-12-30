Fantasy Basketball
Anton Watson News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 2:28pm

Watson (thigh) was not listed on the Celtics' injury report for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Watson had been working through a left adductor strain that had forced him to be sidelined for Boston's last two games. Watson's return won't have any impact on the Celtics' rotation, however, as the rookie second-rounder has yet to appear in an NBA regular-season game.

