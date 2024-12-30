Anton Watson News: Absent from injury report
Watson (thigh) was not listed on the Celtics' injury report for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
Watson had been working through a left adductor strain that had forced him to be sidelined for Boston's last two games. Watson's return won't have any impact on the Celtics' rotation, however, as the rookie second-rounder has yet to appear in an NBA regular-season game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now