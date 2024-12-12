Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anton Watson headshot

Anton Watson News: Dials in from three vs. Long Island

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Watson produced 23 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks over 33 minutes Wednesday during the G League Maine Celtics' 120-100 win over the Long Island Nets.

Watson and JD Davison both reached the 20-point threshold for Maine, though it was Watson who had the better shooting line. He scorched the nets from downtown, leading his squad with five made triples. The Gonzaga product also recorded a team-high three steals, which tied his season high. Watson is averaging 11.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.9 minutes (13 games) this year.

Anton Watson
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now