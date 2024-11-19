Anton Watson News: Reaches double figures in win

Watson posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes in Sunday's 118-110 win over Westchester.

Watson saw some success from three and concluded as one of six Maine players with a double-digit point total in an offensive outburst in Sunday's contest. Watson has averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals over the first four contests of the year.