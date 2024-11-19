Fantasy Basketball
Anton Watson headshot

Anton Watson News: Reaches double figures in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Watson posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes in Sunday's 118-110 win over Westchester.

Watson saw some success from three and concluded as one of six Maine players with a double-digit point total in an offensive outburst in Sunday's contest. Watson has averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals over the first four contests of the year.

Anton Watson
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
