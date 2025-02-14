Anton Watson News: Rusty in return to G League action

Watson (illness) recorded eight points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes Thursday during the G League Maine Celtics' 107-106 victory over the Long Island Nets.

Watson missed about one week of action while recovering from illness, and he couldn't quite get his game going on the offensive end Thursday night. However, he came through with his best rebounding performance since Jan. 19. Watson is averaging 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 18 regular-season games.