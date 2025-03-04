Anton Watson News: Scooped up off waivers

The Knicks claimed Watson off waivers from the Celtics on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Watson will be on a two-way deal with New York for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign. The 2024 second-round pick didn't see any action at the NBA level with Boston but appeared in 37 games with the G League's Maine Celtics, averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 29.9 minutes per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field.