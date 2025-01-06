Anton Watson News: Scores 14 points in G League

Watson recorded 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in Sunday's 103-90 win over Birmingham.

Watson is on a two-way contract with Boston, but since he's light years away from contributing at the NBA level, he'll continue showing his upside at the G League level. This wasn't his most efficient performance, but Watson is expected to be a reliable offensive option for Maine as long as he remains healthy.