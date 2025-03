The Celtics waived Watson on Sunday, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Watson didn't appear in a single game at the NBA level in a stacked Celtics rotation. However, the rookie second-round pick averaged 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals across 29.9 minutes in 37 G League outings with the Maine Celtics.