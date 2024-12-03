Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Antonio Reeves headshot

Antonio Reeves News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

The Pelicans assigned Reeves to the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Tuesday.

Reeves has periodically seen action at the NBA level this season when the Pelicans have been devastated by injuries, but the NBA club is getting closer to full strength, so there aren't many minutes available. The rookie second-round pick has yet to appear in a G League contest, but that could change this week.

Antonio Reeves
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now