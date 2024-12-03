Antonio Reeves News: Assigned to G League
The Pelicans assigned Reeves to the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Tuesday.
Reeves has periodically seen action at the NBA level this season when the Pelicans have been devastated by injuries, but the NBA club is getting closer to full strength, so there aren't many minutes available. The rookie second-round pick has yet to appear in a G League contest, but that could change this week.
