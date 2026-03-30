Antonio Reeves headshot

Antonio Reeves News: Back with parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 8:29am

The Hornets recalled Reeves from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

Though Charlotte assigned two players on its 15-man roster (Tidjane Salaun and Liam McNeeley) to the Swarm in advance of Tuesday's G League playoff opener versus the Maine Celtics, Reeves will wind up joining the parent club ahead of its next contest Tuesday in Brooklyn. A two-way player, Reeves has made just nine appearances for Charlotte this season while instead seeing the bulk of his action in the G League. Reeves is unlikely to be featured in the Charlotte rotation Tuesday but could see some garbage-time minutes if the heavily favored Hornets are able to turn the game into a runaway by the third or fourth quarter.

Antonio Reeves
Charlotte Hornets
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