Antonio Reeves News: Career outing in 30-point outburst
Reeves produced 34 points (14-25 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 128-100 loss to Cleveland.
Reeves led all players in Wednesday's contest on the offensive end, connecting on a team-best mark from three while concluding as the lone player in the contest with at least 30 points in a losing effort. Reeves set new career highs in threes made and points scored, now having tallied at least two threes in two straight outings.
