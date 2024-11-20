Fantasy Basketball
Antonio Reeves headshot

Antonio Reeves News: Career outing in 30-point outburst

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Reeves produced 34 points (14-25 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 128-100 loss to Cleveland.

Reeves led all players in Wednesday's contest on the offensive end, connecting on a team-best mark from three while concluding as the lone player in the contest with at least 30 points in a losing effort. Reeves set new career highs in threes made and points scored, now having tallied at least two threes in two straight outings.

