Antonio Reeves News: Drains five threes in Monday's win

Reeves recorded 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Monday's 112-99 victory over Philadelphia.

The five treys were a career high for the rookie guard, who got some extended run after Jordan Hawkins (ankle) was forced from the contest in the third quarter. Reeves could take on a more consistent role in the Pelicans' backcourt in Hawkins' injury proves to be serious, and he's scored in double digits with multiple three-pointers each of the last three times he's played 20-plus minutes in a game.