Antonio Reeves News: Goes for 23 points Sunday

Reeves had 23 points (8-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 111-107 loss to the Bucks.

Reeves is one of the players who has been embracing a more significant role on offense in a depleted Pelicans roster, and the second-round pick of the 2024 NBA Draft has been making the most of the opportunity. Aside from starting for the third time in the Pelicans' last four games, Reeves is logging a solid 27.3 minutes per game over his previous six contests while averaging 13.7 points per game in that stretch.