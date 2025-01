Reeves recorded 27 points (8-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 112-104 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Reeves posted a team-high plus-six point differential during Tuesday's loss. Reeves is shooting 47.5 percent on 8.0 three-point attempts per contest for the Squadron.