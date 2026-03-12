Antonio Reeves News: Offensive output against Delaware
Reeves racked up 27 points (10-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds during 31 minutes in Wednesday's 136-116 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.
Reeves was his squad's only player who logged more than 30 minutes of play, and he stood out for his team-high scoring tally in the victory. He's one of the Hornets' two-way options but has seen limited involvement at the NBA level throughout the season. He'll look to further improve on his G League numbers of 17.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in future contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Reeves See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Tuesday, April 8338 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 2344 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 22November 22, 2024
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 23October 23, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Reeves See More