Antonio Reeves headshot

Antonio Reeves News: Offensive output against Delaware

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 9:01am

Reeves racked up 27 points (10-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds during 31 minutes in Wednesday's 136-116 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Reeves was his squad's only player who logged more than 30 minutes of play, and he stood out for his team-high scoring tally in the victory. He's one of the Hornets' two-way options but has seen limited involvement at the NBA level throughout the season. He'll look to further improve on his G League numbers of 17.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in future contests.

Antonio Reeves
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Reeves See More
