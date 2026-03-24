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Antonio Reeves News: Pours in 30 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Reeves logged 30 points (11-16 FG, 8-13 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 30 minutes of Sunday's 141-131 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Reeves and Liam McNeeley combined for 63 points in this losing effort. Across 25 games, Reeves holds averages of 16.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.8 three-pointers.

Antonio Reeves
Charlotte Hornets
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