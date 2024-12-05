Antonio Reeves News: Productive in G League loss

Reeves tallied 22 points (10-24 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and six steals over 38 minutes Wednesday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 114-92 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Reeves led his squad in points, though this had mostly to do with the number of shots he attempted. The 22-year-old also put together a strong night on the defensive end by accounting for six of Birmingham's 16 steals on the night.