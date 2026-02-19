Antonio Reeves headshot

Antonio Reeves News: Recalled to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 8:59am

The Hornets have recalled Reeves from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Thursday.

With the Hornets coming out of the break, Reeves is being called upon to provide the team with emergency depth. He'll likely be back with the Swarm in the near future.

Antonio Reeves
Charlotte Hornets
