Antonio Reeves headshot

Antonio Reeves News: Rejoins parent club Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

The Pelicans recalled Reeves from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Saturday.

Reeves will rejoin the parent club ahead of its matchup against the Nuggets on Monday. Despite being a member of the Pelicans' 15-man roster, the 24-year-old has seen little playing time at the NBA level of late, though he could crack the rotation with Dejounte Murray (Achilles) on the shelf for the rest of the year.

