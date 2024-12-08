Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Antonio Reeves headshot

Antonio Reeves News: Returns from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 10:33am

The Pelicans recalled Reeves from the G League's Birmingham Squadrons on Sunday.

Reeves appeared in two games for the Squadrons during his recent assignment to the G League and averaged 25.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 39.6 minutes per contest over that span. He'll be available to play Sunday against the Kings but isn't guaranteed to be part of the rotation.

Antonio Reeves
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now