Antonio Reeves News: Returns from G League
The Pelicans recalled Reeves from the G League's Birmingham Squadrons on Sunday.
Reeves appeared in two games for the Squadrons during his recent assignment to the G League and averaged 25.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 39.6 minutes per contest over that span. He'll be available to play Sunday against the Kings but isn't guaranteed to be part of the rotation.
