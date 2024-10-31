Fantasy Basketball
Antonio Reeves headshot

Antonio Reeves News: Returns to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 2, 2024 at 8:37am

New Orleans recalled Reeves from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Thursday.

Reeves was assigned to the Pelicans' G League affiliate on Monday, but he'll return to the NBA club ahead of Friday's matchup with the Pacers as the team is managing a number of injuries to the backcourt. Reeves could see playing time behind Jose Alvarado at point guard with CJ McCollum (adductor) and Dejounte Murray (hand) both sidelined.

Antonio Reeves
New Orleans Pelicans
