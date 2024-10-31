Antonio Reeves News: Returns to NBA
New Orleans recalled Reeves from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Thursday.
Reeves was assigned to the Pelicans' G League affiliate on Monday, but he'll return to the NBA club ahead of Friday's matchup with the Pacers as the team is managing a number of injuries to the backcourt. Reeves could see playing time behind Jose Alvarado at point guard with CJ McCollum (adductor) and Dejounte Murray (hand) both sidelined.
