Antonio Reeves News: Returns to parent club

The Pelicans have recalled Reeves from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Saturday.

Reeves has gone back and forth between the Pelicans and Squadron all season long and will potentially get another shot to prove his worth on the NBA level with New Orleans. In 17 games with the Pelicans, the 24-year-old has averaged 4.7 points and 1.1 rebounds per game in 9.1 minutes per contest.