Antonio Reeves News: Scores career-high nine points

Reeves amassed nine points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) over seven minutes during Tuesday's 132-91 loss to the Mavericks.

Reeves finished with a career-high nine points as the Pelicans continue to turn to basically anyone on the roster for production. To this point, Reeves has played the majority of his minutes during garbage time, something that is happening with regularity for the undermanned Pelicans outfit. As soon as they start to get healthy, Reeves will likely move out of the rotation.