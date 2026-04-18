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Antonio Reeves News: Sees limited NBA action in 2025-26

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Reeves averaged 2.7 points and 0.8 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per contest across 10 regular-season appearances in 2025-26.

After appearing in 44 regular-season games (six starts) for the Pelicans in 2024-25, Reeves joined the Hornets on a two-way pact for 2025-26. He played a significant role for the G League's Greensboro Swarm, who won their first G League title this season. Over 35 G League games, he averaged 17.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.6 steals in 32.1 minutes per tilt.

Antonio Reeves
Charlotte Hornets
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