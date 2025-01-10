Fantasy Basketball
Antonio Reeves headshot

Antonio Reeves News: Sent to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 11:20am

The Pelicans assigned Reeves to the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Thursday.

Reeves will rejoin Birmingham ahead of its matchup Friday versus the Capital City Go-Go. Despite being a member of New Orleans' 15-man roster, the 24-year-old has received little playing time at the NBA level of late. Reeves has appeared in six games since Dec. 1, during which he has averaged 3.0 points across 7.2 minutes per game.

Antonio Reeves
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
