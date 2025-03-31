Antonio Reeves News: Strikes for 16 in first NBA start

Reeves ended Sunday's 98-94 victory over the Hornets with 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes.

Making his first career start with CJ McCollum (foot) sidelined, Reeves was able to make an impact from three-point range. The rookie guard has seen his workload increase dramatically in the last week in the Pelicans' injury-ravaged backcourt, and over the last three games he's averaged 23.7 minutes while producing 12.7 points, 3.0 threes, 2.3 boards and 1.3 assists. With Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Trey Murphy (shoulder) and Herbert Jones (shoulder) all done for the rest of the season, Reeves should see enough court time down the stretch to have some DFS appeal.