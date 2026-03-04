Antonio Reeves News: Summoned from G League

The Hornets recalled Reeves from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday.

Charlotte will summon Reeves and fellow two-way Tosan Evbuomwan from the G League to provide added depth in Wednesday's game against the Celtics in the second leg of a back-to-back set for the Hornets. Reeves has made eight appearances for the Hornets on the season but has played in just two games since the calendar flipped to 2026.