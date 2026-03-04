Antonio Reeves headshot

Antonio Reeves News: Summoned from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

The Hornets recalled Reeves from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday.

Charlotte will summon Reeves and fellow two-way Tosan Evbuomwan from the G League to provide added depth in Wednesday's game against the Celtics in the second leg of a back-to-back set for the Hornets. Reeves has made eight appearances for the Hornets on the season but has played in just two games since the calendar flipped to 2026.

Antonio Reeves
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Reeves See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Reeves See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Tuesday, April 8
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Tuesday, April 8
Rotowire Staff
330 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
336 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 22
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
November 22, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
October 23, 2024