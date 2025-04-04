Fantasy Basketball
Ariel Hukporti Injury: Remains without timeline

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 6:00am

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau wouldn't commit Friday to Hukporti (knee) returning to action during the playoffs, noting that the rookie center is "a ways away" from being ready to play, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Hukporti underwent surgery Feb. 28 to address a torn meniscus and has yet to resume basketball activities. While Thibodeau didn't entirely rule Hukporti out from returning for the playoffs, the Knicks may need to make a deep run for the rookie to have a realistic chance at playing again. Hukporti will finish the regular season with averages of 1.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 8.7 minutes per contest over 25 appearances.

